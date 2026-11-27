According to Abdirov, local administrations transferred voter lists to all precinct election commissions on November 8. Based on the submitted data, the country's total number of registered voters stands at 12,679,459.

“During our working visits to the regions, we reviewed the level of training and preparedness of election commission members. At present, all planned training activities have been completed,” Abdirov said.

CEC Secretary Shavkhat Utemisov said around 6,000 training events were organized nationwide, involving 101,896 participants.

A total of 3,814 seminars were conducted for election commission members using a cascade training method. As a result, more than 86,000 commission members involved in the election campaign completed the full training course.

He said to assess their knowledge, all election commission members underwent phased online testing and received the appropriate certificates.

As previously reported, snap elections of deputies to maslikhats at all levels are scheduled for November 29, 2026. Information on how to find the number and address of a polling station is available through official election information resources.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the work of electoral bodies to prepare for the early elections of deputies of maslikhats at all levels, scheduled for November 29, 2026.

The President noted the importance of holding the elections in line with the constitutional principle of "Law and Order."

He also stressed the need to ensure equal conditions for all candidates and political parties.

The President emphasized that the upcoming renewal of the deputy corps will significantly strengthen the work of local representative bodies.