Kazakhstan sets snap maslikhat elections for Nov. 29

"The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan presents a draft resolution setting snap elections of deputies to maslikhats in the Republic of Kazakhstan for November 29, 2026," said Mukhtar Yerman, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission.

As Qazinform reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on the early termination of the powers of maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels.

Earlier, the Head of State held consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Qurultay Speaker Aibek Dadebay on the possible early termination of the powers of maslikhats.