How the Golden Horde changed the world: French historian’s book presented in Almaty

The presentation was held at the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan under the President of Kazakhstan. It was organized by the Academy together with Steppe & World Publishing and the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.

The event was part of initiatives aimed at promoting a reading culture, fostering an intellectual nation and advancing the systematic study of the historical and cultural heritage of the Ulus of Jochi.

Favereau’s book examines the place and role of the Ulus of Jochi and the Golden Horde in world history, focusing on trade routes, diplomatic ties, urban development and cultural exchanges between East and West.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education

During the presentation, Favereau discussed her path to studying the Ulus of Jochi, the creation of the book and the sources used in her research. These include written sources in Arabic, Turkic, Russian, Old Italian, Latin and Persian, as well as archaeological evidence and numismatic materials associated with Jochid rulers.

Favereau emphasized that nomadic empires should not be viewed as a peripheral phenomenon in world history. She noted that steppe societies had their own systems of governance, cities and monetary circulation, played an active role in trade, facilitated interaction between cultures and demonstrated religious tolerance.

She also highlighted the Golden Horde’s role in connecting Eurasia along East-West and North-South trade routes, contributing to long-distance trade and international ties. According to Favereau, the political system of the Ulus of Jochi was highly adaptable and combined military and diplomatic strategies.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The presentation was followed by a discussion on modern approaches to studying the Ulus of Jochi and the Golden Horde, the role of nomadic empires in world history and the preservation of historical heritage. Participants also emphasized the importance of translating international academic works into Kazakh and strengthening cooperation between Kazakh and foreign researchers.

The event concluded with an autograph session.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a unique women’s robe from the Golden Horde era, discovered at the Bolgan Ana Mausoleum and restored by scientists, had been transferred to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.