Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub

“Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection,” the organization’s website reads.

In addition to that, the web applications built into Telegram - Mini Apps - allow the creation of services, marketplaces and games that attract more than 500 million users monthly.

“In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit,” the hub said.

In June 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov came to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. During his trip, he toured Astana Hub to explore its infrastructure, IT company support programs, and the potential of the local market. As a result of the visit, a Telegram office was later opened at Astana Hub.

"Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.

Earlier, it was reported that France’s authorities have eased travel restrictions for Telegram founder Pavel Durov.