Kazakh weightlifter captures two golds, sets Asian record

A key moment came in the clean and jerk, where Kurmanbek lifted 198kg, 2.5 times his own body weight, to secure the top spot and claim the continental title.

Photo source: Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

It is noted that with that lift, the athlete put a definitive end to the battle for gold among Asia's strongest, forever etching his name into the history of world weightlifting.

Photo source: Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

Akzhol Kurmanbek is coached by Nurbolat Zhamankyz.

"We congratulate the people of Kazakhstan, the athlete, and the coaching team on this outstanding achievement. We wish him many more victories and new records in the future," the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova had won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records at the tournament. Furthermore, Torekhan Assankhan of Kazakhstan claimed silver.