Torekhan Assankhan claims silver at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Assankhan has won a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Asankhan finished second in the men’s 70kg weight category, lifting a total of 269kg in the two-event competition, with 119kg in the snatch and 150kg in the clean and jerk.
Thailand’s Witchaya Prathumta claimed gold with a total of 273kg (119+154kg).
Iran’s Reza Zamani took bronze after lifting 268kg (122+146kg).
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova had won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.