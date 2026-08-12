Torekhan Assankhan claims silver at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

Asankhan finished second in the men’s 70kg weight category, lifting a total of 269kg in the two-event competition, with 119kg in the snatch and 150kg in the clean and jerk.

Thailand’s Witchaya Prathumta claimed gold with a total of 273kg (119+154kg).

Iran’s Reza Zamani took bronze after lifting 268kg (122+146kg).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova had won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.