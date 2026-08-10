Kazakhstani weightlifter sets three world records in Tashkent

Competing in the 61kg weight class, Xeniya Prozorova of Kazakhstan lifted 94kg in the snatch, setting both Asian and world records.

In the clean and jerk, the Kazakhstani athlete lifted 110kg, giving her a total of 204kg across both events.

Thus, Prozorova won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records, becoming the undisputed leader in her weight class.

Photo source: Instagram/Kaz Weightlifting Federation

Xeniya Prozorova is coached by Azamat Nurullayev and Emir Abatov.

As written earlier, Snezhana Kashkarova of Kazakhstan claimed five gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent and set six records — three Asian and three world records.