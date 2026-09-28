Team Kazakhstan makes top 10 in Asian Games 25m pistol event

The Kazakh team scored 1,703 points. China claimed gold, while South Korea and Chinese Taipei also finished in the top three.

In the individual standings, Valeriya Popelova finished 18th with 575 points, followed by Nina Starova in 37th with 566 and Saule Alimbek in 40th with 562. None of the three scores was enough to secure a place in the final.

Kazakhstan’s women’s team previously won bronze in the 50m rifle three positions team event. Arina Malinovskaya, Sofiya Shulzhenko, and Yelizaveta Bezrukova scored a combined 1,754 points.

Islam Satpayev also claimed bronze in the men’s individual 50m rifle three positions event, scoring 348.3 points in the final.

The 20th Asian Games are being held in Aichi-Nagoya and will run through October 4. Kazakhstan is represented by 558 athletes competing across 35 sports.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto took 20th Asian Games silver in women’s 3,000m steeplechase event.