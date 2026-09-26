Kazakh shooting team earns bronze at 2026 Asian Games

The athletes competed in the qualification round of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. Kazakhstan was represented by Arina Malinovskaya, Sofiya Shulzhenko and Yelizaveta Bezrukova.

Malinovskaya scored 587 points to finish ninth and advance to the individual final.

Shulzhenko scored 585 points to place 14th, while Bezrukova recorded 582 points and finished 22nd. Both athletes were eliminated from the individual competition at the qualification stage.

In the team standings, Kazakhstan’s athletes scored a combined 1,754 points to secure the bronze medal.

China won the team event with 1,773 points, while India took silver with 1,763 points.

Arina Malinovskaya will continue her campaign in the individual final, where she will vie for a medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova claimed bronze at the 2026 Asian Games.