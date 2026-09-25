Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev claims Asian Games shooting bronze

Satpayev scored 348.3 points in the men’s individual 50m rifle three positions final to claim bronze. China’s Zhang Changhong won gold with 360.5 points, narrowly ahead of compatriot Liu Yukun, who took silver with 360.2.

The result adds another major medal to Satpayev’s career. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he also won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko had reached the Asian Games final.