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    Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev claims Asian Games shooting bronze

    13:04, 25 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev won a bronze medal in shooting at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev claims Asian Games shooting bronze
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Satpayev scored 348.3 points in the men’s individual 50m rifle three positions final to claim bronze. China’s Zhang Changhong won gold with 360.5 points, narrowly ahead of compatriot Liu Yukun, who took silver with 360.2.

    The result adds another major medal to Satpayev’s career. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he also won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s swimmer Sofia Spodarenko had reached the Asian Games final. 

    Asian Games Japan Asia Shooting sports Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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