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    Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto grabs 20th Asian Games silver

    20:41, 27 September 2026

    The women’s 3,000m steeplechase event at the 20th Asian Games in Japan has concluded, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto grabs 20th Asian Games silver
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan was represented by Norah Jeruto, who completed the distance in 9:06.82 to finish second and claim the silver medal.

    Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while India’s Parul Chaudhary took bronze.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Ayanat Zhumagali had won a silver medal at the 20th Asian Summer Games ongoing in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

    Kazakhstan Asian Games Sport Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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