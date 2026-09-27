Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto grabs 20th Asian Games silver
20:41, 27 September 2026
The women’s 3,000m steeplechase event at the 20th Asian Games in Japan has concluded, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan was represented by Norah Jeruto, who completed the distance in 9:06.82 to finish second and claim the silver medal.
Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while India’s Parul Chaudhary took bronze.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Ayanat Zhumagali had won a silver medal at the 20th Asian Summer Games ongoing in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.