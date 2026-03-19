Tajikistan, UN hold talks on security and development Cooperation

According to Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting discussed the multifaceted and fruitful cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN, as well as pressing international and regional issues.

Minister Muhriddin noted the role of the UN as a universal platform for collective action, stressing the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, conflict prevention, and humanitarian coordination within the framework of the UN Charter. Special focus was placed to the fight against terrorism, other modern threats and challenges. In this regard, the parties called the Dushanbe Process on Combating Terrorism and its Financing as a useful platform for cooperation, information exchange and the coordination of international measures.

The meeting also focused on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and accelerating progress through strengthening international cooperation and development financing. Muhriddin highlighted the long-standing experience and active participation of Tajikistan in the management of global water resources, particularly within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

During the meeting, special attention was also given to the crisis in the Middle East, the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as other pressing regional issues.

Concluding the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue dialogue and cooperation within the framework of existing UN mechanisms and programs, including UN reform-80 and sustainable development, with the aim of ensuring peace, security and prosperity for the people of the region and the entire world.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Tajikistan dispatches humanitarian aid to Iran.