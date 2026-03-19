Tajikistan dispatches humanitarian aid to Iran

According to the Tajik President’s press service, humanitarian aid comprises 3,610 tons of cargo, including 45 tons of medicines, a large volume of sanitary and hygiene products, children’s clothing, various food products, household items, bedding, tents, building materials, and other necessary supplies.

"The Tajik humanitarian aid convoy, consisting of 110 large trucks, departed for the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 18 and will soon arrive in this friendly and fraternal country," the press office stated.

Earlier, Uzbekistan delivered humanitarian cargo to Iran.