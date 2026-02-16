Tajikistan and Turkiye outline cultural and scientific initiatives for 2026

During the talks, the sides discussed a broad range of cooperation issues within UNESCO, with special attention to cultural heritage protection. In particular, they focused on exchanging experience in registering historical and cultural monuments on UNESCO lists, expanding cooperation in promoting shared cultural traditions as intangible heritage, and outlining joint cultural and scientific events to be held in 2026.

The meeting highlighted the mutual interest of Tajikistan and Turkiye in strengthening ties through cultural diplomacy and heritage preservation.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral to be nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List.