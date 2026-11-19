During the meeting, the sides reviewed cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment, the economy, social and humanitarian affairs, and regional security.

Particular attention was given to the outcomes of Rahmon’s meeting with the U.S. President and the Central Asia-U.S. (C5+1) summit held in Washington last year. The officials also discussed progress in implementing agreements reached during those engagements.

The development of long-term partnerships in the mining sector was among the key topics. Both sides also highlighted opportunities for cooperation with American companies in information technology and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, cyber threats, drug and arms trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev tasked Special Envoy Kazykhan with advancing the Kazakhstan - U.S. strategic partnership.