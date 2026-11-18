Tokayev tasks Special Envoy Kazykhan with advancing Kazakhstan - U.S. strategic partnership
16:18, 18 November 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Erzhan Kazykhan, his Representative for negotiations with the United States on priority issues of bilateral cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Tokayev was briefed on preparations for his upcoming visit to Miami to take part in the G20 Summit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Head of State entrusted Erzhan Kazykhan with further advancing the Kazakhstan-U.S. enhanced strategic partnership.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan will present its vision for international AI regulation at G20.