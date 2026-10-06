Sultan of Oman arrives at Palace of Independence for talks with Kazakh President

The Guard of Honor lined up in the hall in honor of the distinguished guest.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik introduced members of the official delegations to each other.

Chief of the Guard of Honor delivered a report to the Head of State, and the Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries' national anthems.

The heads of state walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan before leaving for talks in a restricted format.

As it was reported, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana on Monday, October 5, for a state visit. President Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Astana Airport.

The two leaders had a brief conversation in the airport's arrivals hall. Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman's visit to Kazakhstan, highlighting its historic importance for bilateral relations.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks would be substantive and successful.

The visit agenda includes high-level talks, the signing of several key agreements, and participation of the two heads of state in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.