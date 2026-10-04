Sultan of Oman to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on October 5-6

High-level talks are scheduled as part of the visit. The sides are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev and Sultan Haitham will also take part in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Tokayev conveyed his greetings to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.