Kazakhstan-Oman partnership has significant potential, says President Tokayev

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, welcomed the Sultan of Oman's visit to Kazakhstan, highlighting its historic importance for bilateral relations.

"Oman is well known as a successful state that has achieved substantial results in economic development and plays a very active, constructive role as an international mediator. Your country commands well-deserved respect not only in its own region but far beyond it — including in Kazakhstan. I am convinced that the partnership between our countries has significant potential that must be fully unlocked and effectively delivered on," the President said.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks would be substantive and successful.

During the visit, the sides are to hold high-level talks, sign multiple important documents, and participate in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman at Astana International Airport as he arrived for a state visit.