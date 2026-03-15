State Counselor Karin says voters to determine the nation’s future

Karin voted at polling station No. 129 located in the National Academic Library in Astana.

Today’s referendum wraps up more than six months of public discussions on constitutional reform.

Over the course of 189 days, thousands of citizens, experts, and public figures took part in the debate. During this entire period, we observed strong public activity and broad civic engagement. In essence, this referendum will determine the future of Kazakhstan. Today, citizens are deciding what kind of society we will build and on what values and principles our country will develop, said Karin.

The Kazakh State Counselor also reminded that this is the third referendum the country has held in the past four years.

He went on to say that a presidential principle that all major and key decisions should be made through a referendum, that is, taking into account the opinions of all citizens, has already become a norm and an established practice in the country's political life.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has set an example of open dialogue and the adoption of consolidated decisions by both the state and society. Our country demonstrates a high level of political dynamism and a strong aspiration for progress, Karin added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Sunday took part in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazkahstan. The Astana mayor and the Majilis Speaker also cast their votes earlier this morning.

To note, on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. The first polling stations in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were opened in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.