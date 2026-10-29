Spain declares three days of national mourning after train collision kills 68

Speaking at an emergency command post near the accident site in Toledo province, Sánchez pledged a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, vowing that any negligence or failures in railway safety systems would be identified and addressed.

“We will get to the bottom of this,” Sánchez said, emphasizing that the government would take decisive action if evidence of negligence or safety shortcomings emerged.

The prime minister described the tragedy as a moment of national grief, saying that “all of Spain is in mourning.” He said the government’s immediate priorities were to support victims and their families, rescue survivors and ensure that those affected received medical and psychological assistance.

Sánchez also extended his condolences to the families of those killed, expressing solidarity with everyone affected by the disaster.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning in Toledo province, approximately 120 kilometers south of Madrid, on the Madrid-Seville railway line. According to initial reports, a Renfe high-speed train struck an Iryo train that was stationary on the tracks.

Emiliano García-Page, president of the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha, said the death toll had reached 68, with dozens of others injured.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact cause of the collision.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had sent a telegram of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain.