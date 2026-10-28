Spain high-speed train collision: Death toll rises to 46

Spain’s state-owned railway operator Renfe said its AVE high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville was involved in an accident with an Iryo train between Los Yébenes and Urda in Toledo province.

The accident has led to the suspension of rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Initial reports indicate that the accident has resulted in fatalities and injuries. Renfe said its staff was focused on assisting the victims and their families.

Death toll from the train collision in Spain rises to around 50. https://t.co/ouSJSuVjoK — KOSO🇳🇬 (@KosoNwa1) October 28, 2026

🇪🇸 BREAKING: At least 46 dead and 179 injured after two high-speed trains collided near Urda, Toledo, on Spain's Madrid–Andalusia line. Two carriages plunged down an embankment. Rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia is suspended in both directions. These figures come from Spanish local media, so they could still change. The trains were reportedly a Renfe AVE and an Iryo, but I left that out until officials confirm it. — Vitamvivere (@Vitamvivere) October 28, 2026

BREAKING: A collision between two high-speed trains near Toledo, Spain, has left at least 46 dead so far. Several carriages derailed and fell down an embankment, halting train service between Madrid and Andalusia. The death toll is expected to rise. https://t.co/xJdNnR9EIF — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) October 28, 2026

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations.

Earlier, it was reported that 15 people had been injured after a tour minibus carrying a group of mountain climbers overturned into a ditch in Antalya's Kumluca district.