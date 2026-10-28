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    Spain high-speed train collision: Death toll rises to 46

    15:55, 28 October 2026

    The death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain, has risen to 46, Qazinform News Agency learned from Xinhua.

    Spain high-speed train collision: Death toll rises to 46
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / Xinhua/Cheng Min

    Spain’s state-owned railway operator Renfe said its AVE high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville was involved in an accident with an Iryo train between Los Yébenes and Urda in Toledo province.

    The accident has led to the suspension of rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

    Initial reports indicate that the accident has resulted in fatalities and injuries. Renfe said its staff was focused on assisting the victims and their families.

    Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations.

    Earlier, it was reported that 15 people had been injured after a tour minibus carrying a group of mountain climbers overturned into a ditch in Antalya's Kumluca district.

     

    Spain Railway Incidents EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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