Kazakh President expresses condolences over tragedy in Spain
19:51, 28 October 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a telegram of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sympathies to King Felipe VI of Spain, the families of the victims, and the Spanish people following a railway disaster in the province of Toledo that claimed numerous lives.
The President also wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain, had risen to 46.