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    Kazakh President expresses condolences over tragedy in Spain

    19:51, 28 October 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a telegram of condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President expresses condolences over tragedy in Spain
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sympathies to King Felipe VI of Spain, the families of the victims, and the Spanish people following a railway disaster in the province of Toledo that claimed numerous lives.

    The President also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

    Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the collision of two high-speed trains in Toledo province, Spain, had risen to 46.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Condolence letters Spain Incidents Accidents Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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