Silk Way Star winner Michelle Joseph shows love for Kazakhstan in new single BAĞALA

By releasing BAĞALA, Michelle delivered on her promise she gave to fans in Kazakhstan after her victory in the Silk Way Star grand finale last November. Showing her deep fondness for the Kazakh culture and the beauty of the Kazakh language, the Mongolian singer said she had fallen for Kazakhstan with all her heart during the Silk Way Star project.

The Kazakh language is very rich and beautiful, and it was important to me to present a song to my listeners here as a gesture of gratitude for the colossal support during the competition, says Michelle.

The new composition urges listeners to embrace genuine emotions, time, joy of creativity, and close ones.

To note, winner of the Asian vocal megaproject Silk Way Star Michelle Joseph, representing Mongolia, was awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class, for her significant achievements in musical art, as well as contribution to the friendship between peoples.

Michelle’s powerful voice and unique images coupled with virtuoso performance of Kazakh songs, including Qaratorgay, captivated the audience.

The Silk Way Star grand finale took place in Astana and was broadcast live in six languages. Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels offered live coverage of all 10 episodes of the contest. The finale was aired on China Media Group’s CCTV-15 as well. The project’s total viewers surpassed one billion people.

The Silk Way Star international project was carried out under the agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and China Media Group.