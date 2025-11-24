Silk Way Star participants receive awards on behalf of Kazakh President

The winner of the Asian vocal megaproject Silk Way Star Michelle Joseph, representing Mongolia, was awarded the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 2nd Class, for her significant achievements in musical art, as well as contribution to the friendship between peoples.

A group of the project’s participants and organizers also received letters of appreciation on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, State Counselor Karin expressed gratitude to the main hosts of the project – the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).

Karin said the vocal contest Silk Way Star proved to be a successful international project, helping strengthen the friendship between the region’s countries, and demonstrating the shared traditions and values of our peoples.

