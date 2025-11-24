From Mongolia to global stage: The journey of first Silk Way Star winner

From the very first episode, Michelle stood out as one of the project’s brightest contestants, seamlessly combining tradition and modernity on stage. Her performances consistently showcased strong national identity - both in her vocal style and in her stage imagery.

Photo credit: michelle.jozef / instagram

The artist noted that Michelle Joseph is her real name. She has both Mongolian and Czech heritage. Michelle Joseph was born in Mongolia, and her father is Czech.

Michelle’s mother, Dagiimaa Badamkhuu, shared her emotions after her daughter’s final performance. She expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the warm welcome, the special atmosphere, and the opportunity given to young performers to appear on such an important stage.

Michelle Joseph sings in both Mongolian and English, naturally blending national motifs with contemporary pop, R&B, and funk. During the project, she also performed the Kazakh folk song Karatorgai.

Photo credit: michelle.jozef / instagram

Michelle says she intends to release a song in the Kazakh language and is already working on a new project. She feels a strong connection to the Kazakh people’s language and culture and wants to create a composition specifically for Kazakhstani listeners.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov

After her victory, the singer addressed her fans and commented on the project:

Thank you, Silk Way Star. May your light travel endlessly through galaxies, igniting dreams wherever it goes. May the bright cultural friendship between Kazakhstan and Mongolia continue to grow stronger, bringing our nations closer through art, heritage, and mutual respect, Michelle writes on social media.

Her artistic portfolio includes participation in several popular TV projects:

“My Voice” (2016), where she took third place;

“Your Sounds Familiar” – where she received the Best Participant award;

“That’s My Jam” – where she performed as a guest singer.

Michelle Joseph actively shares her work on social media. She has 152,000 followers on Instagram, and 20,700 subscribers follow her YouTube channel.

