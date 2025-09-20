Silk Way Star kicks off on Jibek Joly TV channel

The show brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

Singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) represents Kazakhstan at the event. Viewers have already witnessed unique duets, national hits, and cross-cultural collaborations.

The winner will be chosen by an international jury featuring representatives from all participating countries. The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

Silk Way Star is already being recognized as a new cultural brand of Eurasia and is poised to become one of the year’s most spectacular music events.

The 10-episode project, each lasting over 100 minutes, will be broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English. The winner will be decided by a combination of votes—50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

