Silk Way Star jury members explore Astana’s landmarks

Their guided tour began with a visit to the Baiterek monument, which made a strong impression on the guests. From the observation deck, they admired the city’s unique architecture, spread out before them.

The delegation also visited the Mangilik Yel Triumphal Arch, Astana Botanical Garden, the EXPO complex, and the open-air space museum. Vocalists from 12 countries are competing in Silk Way Star. The first episode will premiere on September 20 on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and on the channels of participating countries.

«I was deeply impressed by the modern buildings of Astana and its beautiful, clean streets. I am sure this city will remain in my memory for a long time. Here, traditional elements blend harmoniously with modern architecture. As for the Silk Way Star project, I believe it is a platform where people communicate through the language of music. That is why I prefer to evaluate performers not only for their skill and technique but also for the impression they leave on the audience,» shared Lee Sua, Silk Way Star jury member from South Korea.

Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition, has been launched under an agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

The project brings together vocalists from 12 countries - Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

As it was reported, Silk Way Star contestants joined Kazakhstan's Constitution Day celebrations on August 30.

On September 2, the Nur Alem sphere on the territory of the Astana EXPO-2017 site was illuminated in the colors of the flags of the countries participating in the Silk Way Star vocal contest.