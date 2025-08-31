Silk Way Star contestants join Kazakhstan's Constitution Day celebrations

As part of the tour, the international guests were introduced to Kazakhstan’s national traditions, symbols, and cultural heritage. The program combined sightseeing with elements of Kazakh culture, including the concept of Zheti Kazyna (“Seven Treasures”), patriotic songs, and friendly exchanges.

At the foot of Astana’s tallest flagpole, the Silk Way Star performers extended their congratulations to Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of its Constitution.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

Silk Way Star is the first joint music project bringing together artists from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and China. It features competitive performances, shows, and a gala concert. The project is being carried out under an agreement between the KazakhPresident's TV and Radio Complex and China Media Group (CMG).

Kazakhstan will be represented in the competition by singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov).