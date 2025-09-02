Astana’s EXPO Sphere shines in colors of Silk Way Star nations’ flags

Silk Way Star is positioned as a cultural platform which combines diverse musical genres, and reflects traditional and contemporary sounds of the nations along the Great Silk Road.

Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition, has been launched under an agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

The project brings together vocalists from 12 countries - Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Filming of the project is already underway in Astana.

The show will premiere on September 20, with the grand final to be aired live November 22 on the Jibek Joly TV and broadcasters of the participating countries.

The competition will include ten episodes, and the winner will be determined based on a combined voting system: 50% from the jury, and 50% from the online audience. Organizers expect that the project will gather more than one billion viewers.

Earlier it was reported that the Silk Way Star contestants joined Kazakhstan's Constitution Day celebrations.