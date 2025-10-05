Silk Way Star contestants perform Kazakh hits in their mother tongues

This week, the participants prepared special performances for the audience. The singers from 11 countries performed Kazakh hits in their native languages. This creative experiment generated a strong response: familiar compositions were given a new twist, surprising listeners with their fresh sound.

Between rehearsals, the performers explored the beauty of Astana and shared their impressions of traditional Kazakh cuisine.

Turkmen singer Dovran Shammyev opened the third episode. After his performance, he noted a particular sense of spiritual affinity between the Kazakh and Turkmen peoples.

"We also love horses, especially the Akhal-Teke breed. We consider them not just a friend, but a family member," Shammyev shared. "So, when I mounted a horse in Kazakhstan, I felt the spirit of this land, its people, and warmly embraced them."

Not all of the jury members praised his performance. Shammyev shared that he accepts the judges' assessments, as each has their own authoritative professional opinion.

Malaysian singer Yazmin Aziz was the second to take the stage. The jury appreciated her performance of the Kazakh hit and her vibrant stage presence. However, some judges noted that the genre was unusual for her, suggesting her strong voice is better suited to songs with character than lyricism.

"I'm disappointed and understand that I didn't manage to perform at a high level this time. I completely agree with the jury's opinion," the singer said.

The contestant was supported in the audience by a young man who had arrived in Astana specially to follow her to the competition.

Chinese contestant Zhang He Xuan visited the Kazakh National University of Arts, which left a strong impression on him.

"It was like I returned to my student years for a moment. Thanks to the Silk Way Star project," he remarked.

Zhang He Xuan shared that he first performed on stage in the 9th grade and had dreamed of the big stage since childhood.

"Astana, like Kazakh songs, is very beautiful," the musician emphasized.

Zhang He Xuan also addressed the audience in Kazakh. He performed the well-known song "Tangy Qala" in Chinese, using a rock style. The jury praised his strong voice and natural stage presence.

Next, the vibrant performer Tamga from Kyrgyzstan took the stage, singing a hit by the popular Kazakh singer Yenlik in her native language. Tamga shared her inspiration:

"To be honest, I love her music, and I really like her as a person. That's why I chose her song. I think it will be a hit, born from the union of Yenlik and Tamga," the singer said.

Following Tamga's performance, the two artists met on the Silk Way Star stage and performed the Kazakh hit together.

Georgian singer Avtandil Abeslamidze admitted that he once again chose a romantic song to inspire those seeking their soulmate. He hoped his performance would touch the audience's hearts and become a highlight of the evening.

"I translated the lyrics of this Kazakh song myself, and it reminded me of my first love," he confessed.

The jury praised Abeslamidze's vocal technique, charisma, and powerful voice. While exploring Astana, the singer visited the National Museum and was particularly impressed by seeing an authentic cosmonaut suit for the first time.

Finally, members of the K-pop group Kandis from South Korea also tried Kazakh cuisine.

The quartet took the stage in romantic outfits and performed the well-known song "Kesh Meni" in Korean. The judges praised their harmonious performance and rich vocals.

The youngest participant in the project, Uzbek singer Madinabonu Adilova, spent her free time seeing Astana from a bird's eye view on the Ferris wheel and go-karting.

Adilova admitted that preparation for the third episode was serious:

"I will show myself as a versatile artist. I will sing the song I've chosen, not dedicating it to anyone, but to myself," she declared.

She professed her love for her homeland before taking the stage in a romantic outfit. The judges noted that her performance made them immersed in a romantic atmosphere, though not everyone gave her high marks. According to Adilova, her mother translated the song into the Uzbek language for her.

Armenian singer Saro Gevorgyan tried on traditional Kazakh costumes, posing in a chapan (a traditional dressing gown), and even buying one for himself. After his performance, the jury noted that love songs are relatable to everyone, regardless of the language.

Michelle Joseph from Mongolia admitted that performing a Kazakh song in her native language was a new experience for her. She personally translated the lyrics and worked with a musician to ensure she could showcase her own style.

She concluded her segment with a strong endorsement for the host city:

"I want to invite all foreigners to visit Astana. Everything here is modern, beautiful, and unusual," the singer said.

Michelle Joseph also visited the channel's news studio, where she saw modern robotic video cameras. "I've never seen anything like this anywhere. Kazakhstan is a modern, developed country. The architecture here is impressive," she shared.

Fakhriddin Hakimov from Tajikistan also visited the National Museum and learned about the history of the Great Silk Road.

The artist noted the profound historical connection: "As I said in the first episode, my hometown, Istaravshan, was also located on this route. Our ancestors used to trade along the Great Silk Road, and today we are united by music, art, and culture."

His performance was so romantic that the judges from Azerbaijan and Georgia were dancing on stage, prompting the singer to perform an encore. The judges emphasized that they evaluate not only the artist's vocals but also their overall performance, noting that the singer's preparation for the episode was evident.

Then, Kazakh singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) took the stage, performing the well-known song "Qaida" in his signature style.

At the end of the third episode, the South Korean group Kandis and Kazakh singer ALEM received the highest score, each earning 118 points.

After three episodes, ALEM remains the overall leader in the competition. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's Dovran Shammyev has left the competition.

The Silk Way Star is celebrated as the first Asian vocal competition of its kind. It brings together performers from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The international project includes 10 episodes, each lasting over 100 minutes, and is broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV Channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes — 50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.