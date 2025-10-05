Silk Way Star leaders announced after three episodes
The results of the third episode of the major international vocal competition, Silk Way Star, broadcast on Jibek Joly TV Channel, have been announced, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the latest episode, contestants performed Kazakhstani hits in their native languages.
Kazakhstan currently leads the field with a significant point total:
Kazakhstan — 354 points
Georgia — 338 points
Armenia — 334 points
Uzbekistan — 332 points
Malaysia — 330 points
China — 330 points
South Korea — 330 points
Mongolia — 330 points
Tajikistan — 326 points
Kyrgyzstan — 324 points
Turkmenistan — 318 points
Following the third round, Dovran Shammyev, the participant from Turkmenistan, left the Silk Way Star project.
Last week, Sabina Zadeh, the participant from Azerbaijan, completed her competition.
