    Silk Way Star leaders announced after three episodes

    09:48, 5 October 2025

    The results of the third episode of the major international vocal competition, Silk Way Star, broadcast on Jibek Joly TV Channel, have been announced, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Silk Way Star leaders announced after three episodes
    Photo credit: instagram.com/silkway.star

    In the latest episode, contestants performed Kazakhstani hits in their native languages.

    Kazakhstan currently leads the field with a significant point total:

    1. Kazakhstan — 354 points 

    2. Georgia — 338 points

    3. Armenia — 334 points

    4. Uzbekistan — 332 points

    5. Malaysia — 330 points

    6. China — 330 points

    7. South Korea — 330 points

    8. Mongolia — 330 points

    9. Tajikistan — 326 points

    10. Kyrgyzstan — 324 points

    11. Turkmenistan — 318 points

    Following the third round, Dovran Shammyev, the participant from Turkmenistan, left the Silk Way Star project. 

    Last week, Sabina Zadeh, the participant from Azerbaijan, completed her competition.

    Earlier, ALEM took second place in the Silk Way Star contest after the second episode

     

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
