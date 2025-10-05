Silk Way Star leaders announced after three episodes

In the latest episode, contestants performed Kazakhstani hits in their native languages.

Kazakhstan currently leads the field with a significant point total:

Kazakhstan — 354 points Georgia — 338 points Armenia — 334 points Uzbekistan — 332 points Malaysia — 330 points China — 330 points South Korea — 330 points Mongolia — 330 points Tajikistan — 326 points Kyrgyzstan — 324 points Turkmenistan — 318 points

Following the third round, Dovran Shammyev, the participant from Turkmenistan, left the Silk Way Star project.

Last week, Sabina Zadeh, the participant from Azerbaijan, completed her competition.

Earlier, ALEM took second place in the Silk Way Star contest after the second episode