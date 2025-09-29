Silk Way Star: Blogger Simon Javier comes to Astana to support Yazmin Aziz

His TikTok audience is nearly 14 million people. According to the blogger, this project is a great opportunity for young artists to gain international recognition. Visiting Kazakhstan for the first time, he was impressed by the beautiful nature of the country. He also tried national dishes and noted the exceptional hospitality of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: instagram.com/silkway.star

"I am really proud of Yazmin, because having this opportunity to represent Malaysia is such a big honor and she is doing such an amazing job. So, I’m so proud of her and I can’t wait to see more. And I hope we can include different countries like the Philippines and different more countries so we can see more. Yeah, Silk Way Star is doing an amazing job and I know this is going to be a successful project. Congratulations, Silk Way Star! Amazing!" Javier said.

Incidentally, for two episodes in a row, Yazmin Aziz has scored the highest number of points. In the second episode, the contestants performed world hits in English, including popular songs by Queen, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, and many others.

As earlier reported, the second episode of Silk Way Star has concluded. Performers from 12 countries competed, with one participant leaving the project following the results.



