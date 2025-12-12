Shymkent to host 2026 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

This year's final meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council concluded in Moscow. Heads of government discussed trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in industrial manufacturing, energy, digital transformation, customs administration, and other areas. As a result, several joint documents were signed.

As previously reported, in 2026, Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) structures.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov announced that on March 26 and 27, 2026, the city of Shymkent will host the next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session along with the Digital Forum.

— In 2026, the chairmanship of the EAEU structures will pass to the Republic of Kazakhstan. I want to assure you that the Kazakh side approaches this mission with full responsibility and will make every effort to further strengthen and develop the Eurasian Economic Union. I would like to invite you to Shymkent on March 26-27 for the annual events: the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the traditional Digital Forum, Bektenov said.

Qazinform reported earlier that Iran and Kazakhstan will gain new opportunities thanks to the free trade agreement with EAEU. The full interview with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, is available here.