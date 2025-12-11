Iran and Kazakhstan to gain new opportunities thanks to free trade agreement with EAEU — Pezeshkian

According to President Pezeshkian, Tehran’s accession to the EAEU observer format has strengthened the country’s presence in the regional economic space and created conditions for increasing trade flows.

– Now that we have entered the Eurasian observer format, it has ensured our presence in this space. The economic environment of Eurasia opens opportunities both for our countries and for all participants in the format, the Iranian President emphasized.

He noted that Iran has a large domestic market — nearly 90 million people — which offers Kazakhstan additional prospects for exports and industrial cooperation. At the same time, EAEU member states, including Kazakhstan, are becoming more accessible to Iran in terms of trade and industrial partnerships.

– Iran has a large market — almost 90 million people, which creates broad prospects for Kazakhstan. And naturally, for Iran, Kazakhstan and the countries of Eurasia also form a favorable environment for expanding economic exchanges. Such a platform, by removing tariff barriers, becomes an effective tool for entrepreneurs, industrialists and producers, facilitating interaction and strengthening mutual support, Pezeshkian said.

According to him, the free trade agreement will expand market access for both sides, increase the volume of mutual supplies, and stimulate new investment projects.

