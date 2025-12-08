Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Special attention was given to the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the EAEU structures in 2026.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the course of preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21 in Saint Petersburg.

