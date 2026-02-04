Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomes President of Kazakhstan in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for taking the time to visit the brotherly country, noting that Pakistan's people, the Government, and he personally are very pleased to welcome him to their land. He described Kazakhstan as a natural strategic partner, expressing confidence that Pakistan sincerely wishes to work with the Kazakh Government to strengthen bonds of friendship and build a reliable partnership across various sectors, including economic cooperation, politics, defense, and in developing trade corridors.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Pakistan have significant potential for developing trade and economic cooperation, including in energy, industry, agriculture, transport, and digitalization. The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of achieving tangible and meaningful progress across all areas of bilateral interaction.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening a multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted and enlarged formats.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.