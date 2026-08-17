Seven parties, one platform: 24KZ to broadcast Main Debates – 2026

The theme of the upcoming debates is From economic growth to citizens’ well-being.

Candidates will present key points of their programs and propose solutions for further social and economic development.

The debates will be broadcast live on YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok accounts of 24KZ.

The debates will feature the leaders of all seven political parties, including Adilet Party chairman Aibek Dadebay, Ak Zhol Democratic Party chairwoman Daniya Yespayeva, People’s Party of Kazakhstan chairman Nursultan Shokanov, Auyl Party chairman Kairat Aituganov, Nationwide Social and Democratic Party chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov, Respublica Party chairman Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov and Baytaq chairman Azamatkhan Amirtayev.

The debates will consist of four rounds featuring program presentations, cross-questions between leaders, responses to citizens’ questions, and final appeals to voters.

Order of speeches will be determined by an open draw on August 18 at 10:00, broadcast live on 24KZ. The results of the draw will be published in social media.

Moderators of the debates are Nursultan Kurman and Moldir Dosbay.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.