Aleksandar Vučić resigned as president of Serbia on Sunday.

In an address from the Presidency of Serbia Sunday evening, Vučić said he wanted to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections as an ordinary citizen.

He said he had served as president in a loyal, honorable and honest manner.

Under the Serbian Constitution, Brnabić can remain acting president for no longer than 90 days.

Presidential elections are called by the parliament speaker.

They cannot be held fewer than 30 or more than 60 days after the day they are called.

Earlier this month, September 9th, the Serbian president approved decisions to dissolve the National Assembly (the country’s unicameral parliament) and schedule snap elections for October 25.

Vučić subsequently announced his intention to resign at the end of September, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections as a regular citizen.

President Vučić's second and final mandate was due to expire in the middle of 2027.

As it was reported, on the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić signed a decree awarding Tokayev the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the Grand Collar for his outstanding contribution to the development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.