Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić will assume the duties of head of state.

He said the first round of presidential elections would be held at the end of December 2026.

Earlier this month, September 9th, the Serbian president approved decisions to dissolve the National Assembly (the country’s unicameral parliament) and schedule snap elections for October 25.

Vučić subsequently announced his intention to resign at the end of September, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections as a regular citizen.

President Vučić's second and final mandate was due to expire in the middle of 2027.

As it was reported, on the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić signed a decree awarding Tokayev the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the Grand Collar for his outstanding contribution to the development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.