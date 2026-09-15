Tokayev awarded Serbia’s highest state honor

On the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić signed a decree awarding Tokayev the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the Grand Collar for his outstanding contribution to the development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

Tokayev thanked Vučić and the Serbian people for the honor, saying he views the award as a symbol of the strong friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

The President expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the Kazakhstan-Serbia partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Earlier, Tokayev held a phone call with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić.

Aleksandar Vučić congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful elections to the Qurultay, noting the high level of public support for the president's reform path.

The Head of State thanked the Serbian president and briefed him on domestic political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the historic significance of the country's sweeping political transformation.