Serbia set for October snap parliamentary elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced the date during a live broadcast on the RTS television network. He also stated that he will signed a decree to dissolve the National Assembly – the country’s unicameral parliament – on September 9.

In late June 2026, Vučić declared he would step down within a matter of weeks, clearing the way for early parliamentary and presidential elections. This political pivot followed prolonged, widespread anti-government protests triggered by the tragic roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad, which claimed 16 lives.

Vučić’s second presidential term is legally set to expire in mid-2027. Under the Serbian Constitution, individuals are strictly prohibited from serving more than two terms as head of state.

Last week, it was revealed that Vučić will top the candidate list for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the upcoming parliamentary elections, positioning him as the party’s nominee for Prime Minister. The Serbian President had previously indicated that the legislative elections would take place sometime this autumn.