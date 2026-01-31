SDRPY, UNESCO sign MoU to safeguard Yemen’s cultural heritage

Building on a successful partnership that includes the restoration of Seiyun Palace and support for basic education, this agreement provides technical assistance and institutional capacity-building across heritage, science, and culture.

The program’s efforts encompass diverse initiatives, from digitizing ancient manuscripts at Al-Ahgaf Manuscripts Library in Tarim to supporting the socio-economic empowerment of women through traditional craft workshops in the Socotra Archipelago.

Furthermore, the collaboration extends to preserving intangible heritage, such as the Mehri language, and fostering cultural exchange through joint musical and artistic events.

With more than 268 projects across eight vital sectors, SDRPY continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding Yemen’s cultural heritage while driving sustainable development and economic benefits for the Yemeni people.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral to be nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List.