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    Scientists recreate black hole energy effect in lab

    08:00, 14 July 2026

    Scientists have recreated a phenomenon inspired by energy extraction from a spinning black hole in a laboratory experiment that could advance communications, optics and quantum technologies, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Black hole, energy, lab
    Image credit: AI-generated/ Grok

    Researchers from the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center described the breakthrough in the journal Nature. Rather than physically rotating an object, the team developed a stationary radio-frequency device that creates the illusion of ultrafast rotation by rapidly changing its properties across space and time.

    The experiment is based on ideas proposed by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Sir Roger Penrose, who suggested in 1969 that energy could be extracted from a rotating black hole under specific conditions. Soviet physicist Yakov Zel'dovich later predicted that waves interacting with a sufficiently fast-spinning object could also gain energy and become amplified.

    "Our approach facilitates a new method of wave-matter interaction in which waves with selected rotational properties extract energy from synthetic time-engineered rotation, producing a form of broadband selective amplification," said lead researcher Andrea Alù.

    Lead author Hadiseh Nasari said the study moves a long-standing theoretical concept into the laboratory.

    "This successful experiment moves ideas about extreme rotational dynamics from theory to practice and creates a versatile experimental platform for exploring a broad range of phenomena at the intersection of astrophysics, wave physics, and quantum science," she said.

    Co-lead author Hady Moussa added that waves interacting with the stationary system "extracted energy from the system and became amplified, reproducing the essential physics of the Penrose-Zel'dovich process."

    The researchers believe the technique could eventually improve wireless communications, photonics and quantum information technologies while providing a new way to study extreme astrophysical phenomena.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists developed an experimental cancer treatment that destroyed 99% of cancer cells in laboratory tests without initially relying on chemotherapy, surgery or radiation, marking a promising step toward a new approach to fighting the disease.

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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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