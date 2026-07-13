New cancer treatment destroys 99% of cancer cells in laboratory tests

The technique, known as a "molecular jackhammer," uses aminocyanine molecules, synthetic dyes already widely used in medical imaging. When activated by near infrared light, the molecules vibrate at around 40 trillion times per second, generating enough mechanical force to rupture the membranes of cancer cells within minutes.

The first proof of concept, published in Nature Chemistry in late 2023 by researchers from Rice University, Texas A&M University and the University of Texas, demonstrated a 99% success rate in destroying cancer cells in laboratory cultures. In mouse models of melanoma, half of the treated animals became cancer free.

"This study is about a different way to treat cancer using mechanical forces at the molecular scale," said Rice University chemist Ciceron Ayala-Orozco.

James Tour, a chemist at Rice University, described the technology as "a whole new generation of molecular machines."

"They are more than one million times faster in their mechanical motion than the former Feringa-type motors, and they can be activated with near infrared light rather than visible light," he said.

Researchers say near infrared light can penetrate deeper into the body, potentially allowing treatment of cancers in bones and internal organs without invasive surgery.

A follow-up study published in Advanced Science in late 2024 also suggested the molecules are rapidly cleared from healthy cells at low doses, supporting their potential safety.

While the findings have so far been limited to laboratory and animal studies, researchers believe the mechanical nature of the technique could reduce the likelihood of cancer cells developing resistance, potentially opening the door to future clinical use.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new once daily weight loss pill, orforglipron, outperformed the leading oral semaglutide in improving weight loss and blood sugar control among people with type 2 diabetes.