Sany Group to build high-tech heavy equipment manufacturing enterprise in Kazakhstan

They focused on the development of joint projects in the spheres of green energy, machine building, as well as partnership in scientific research and innovation technologies.

The President highly appreciated Sany Group’s striving to expand its presence in Kazakhstan. The company plans to build a high-tech enterprise for manufacturing specialized machinery in Kazakhstan.

He stressed that today’s launch of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region will become an important step towards further deepening of cooperation.

Earlier Kazinform reported as part of his official visit to China, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Ding Xuexiang, launched the first complex of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Zhambyl region via videoconferencing.

As written before, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.

To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.