Sabyrzhan Akkalykov reaches 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semifinal

In the quarterfinal of the men’s 75kg weight category, Akkalykov defeated Taiga Yagi of Japan in three rounds, by judges’ unanimous decision.

With this win, Akkalykov has secured at least a bronze medal in the tournament.

On the same day, 5 April, Aigerim Sattybayeva (women’s 48 kg) also progressed to the semi-final, while Ulzhan Sarsenbek (women’s 57 kg) concluded her participation.

Earlier, Yertugan Zeinullinov (65 kg), Valentina Khalzova (75 kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (60 kg), and Aibek Oralbay had already reached the tournament’s semifinal..