Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final

In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.

The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that another Kazakh boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan had qualified for the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia