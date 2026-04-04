EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships semi-final

    13:19, 4 April 2026

    Kazakhstani boxer Orazbek Assylkulov has reached the semi-final of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, without stepping into the ring, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.

    Orazbek Assylkulov advances to 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships semi-final
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    In the quarter-final of the men’s 60kg category, Assylkulov was scheduled to face Japan’s Shunsuke Kitamoto, but according to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the Japanese athlete withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

    As a result, Assylkulov automatically advanced to the semi-final and secured at least a bronze medal.

    The Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Mongolia is organized by World Boxing for the first time, with athletes from more than 20 countries participating in it. The competition runs until 10 April.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that another Kazakh boxer Torekhan Sabyrkhan had qualified for the semifinals of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Boxing Kazakhstan Sport Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All