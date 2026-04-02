Yertugan Zeinullinov secures victory at Asian Boxing Championships

In the one-eighth final, Yertugan Zeinullinov took over Taipei’s Yu Lin in the men’s -65kg and made it to the quarterfinals.

In the next bout, Zeinullinov will face Kyrgyzstan’s Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Orazbek Assylkulov had claimed the first victory at the Asian Boxing Championships.