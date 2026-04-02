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    Yertugan Zeinullinov secures victory at Asian Boxing Championships

    19:27, 2 April 2026

    Kazakh boxer is off to a good start at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Yertugan Zeinullinov secures victory at Asian Boxing Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the one-eighth final, Yertugan Zeinullinov took over Taipei’s Yu Lin in the men’s -65kg and made it to the quarterfinals.

    In the next bout, Zeinullinov will face Kyrgyzstan’s Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Orazbek Assylkulov had claimed the first victory at the Asian Boxing Championships.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Asia
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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