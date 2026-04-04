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    Aibek Oralbay secures bronze at 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships

    19:43, 4 April 2026

    Kazakhstani boxer Aibek Oralbay has advanced to the semifinal of the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, securing himself at least a bronze medal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Aibek Oralbay secures bronze at 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    Oralbay, who competes in the men’s +90kg weight division, faced Uzbekistan’s Arman Mahanov in the quarterfinal. After three rounds, he claimed victory by judges' split decision (4:1).

    Earlier, Yertugan Zeynullinov (65kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg) also advanced to the semifinal of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Orazbek Assylkulov (60kg) progressed directly to the semifinal after his quarterfinal opponent withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

     

    Boxing Sport Society Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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