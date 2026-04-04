Aibek Oralbay secures bronze at 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Oralbay, who competes in the men’s +90kg weight division, faced Uzbekistan’s Arman Mahanov in the quarterfinal. After three rounds, he claimed victory by judges' split decision (4:1).

Earlier, Yertugan Zeynullinov (65kg) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg) also advanced to the semifinal of the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Orazbek Assylkulov (60kg) progressed directly to the semifinal after his quarterfinal opponent withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.